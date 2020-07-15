VIRAL PHOTO: Fish with human teeth found

MALAYSIA (WTVO) — A photo of a fish with human teeth, found in Malaysia, has left the Internet baffled as photos of the creature have gone viral.

The Rakyat Post identified the fish as a triggerfish, which belongs to the Balistadae family, a type of fish known to charge at intruders who “use their tough teeth and powerful jaws to fight sea urchins and crabs, but their bite can also puncture diving suits,” according to National Geographic.

Triggerfish are bottomdwellers who dig out their prey from the ocean floor by flapping their fins or squirting water from their mouths.

bibir dia lagi seksi dari aku 😭 pic.twitter.com/zzq8IPWzvD — RaffNasir• (@raff_nasir) July 2, 2020

