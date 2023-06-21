MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — A wanted 31-year-old man seen going on a vandalism rampage through a Moline neighborhood was arrested last Friday after he was ran over by a golf cart and pinned until police arrival.

According to Iowa radio station 97x, Oliver Vanderlinden began his spree at an electrician union building; where he damaged a motorcycle, threw rocks at multiple vehicles and attempted to rip a door off a car, causing an estimated $4,500 in damages.

Vanderlinden then moved to a nearby neighborhood, where a video taken by a witness captures him destroying windows and doors across multiple homes.

Another witness shared a photo of his badly damaged car, which Vanderlinden allegedly threw a rock at.

The man’s march through the neighborhood was abruptly ended after the owner of a home vandalized by Vanderlinden ran him over with a golf cart, pinning him to the ground.

In the video, Vanderlinden can be heard underneath the cart saying “I’m sorry, bro. I’m sorry.”

He was booked into the Scott County, Iowa Jail on an outstanding warrant and held on $5,000 bond.