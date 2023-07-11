ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s the subject of extravagant plans, introspective discussions and endless memes. It’s also taking the movie world by storm.

But what the heck even is ‘Barbenheimer’? And why does it have moviegoers so excited?

‘Barbenheimer’, or ‘Boppenheimer’, if you so prefer, is a portmanteau of two very different movies releasing on July 21: Barbie and Oppenheimer.

While the former is a lighthearted, pink-dream comedy about the iconic doll; the latter could be described as anything but, as it tells the story of the creation of the atomic bomb.

It’s this stark juxtaposition between the films that is the driving force behind the frenzy, with over 20,000 AMC stubs members purchasing tickets to watch both on the same day.

The phenomenon even has a its own Wikipedia page, which describes ‘Barbenheimer’ as an example of counterprogramming. A strategy where “tonally different films are released on the same day to appeal to an underrepresented group.”

Though counterprogramming has existed for quite awhile, ‘Barbenheimer’ seems to have taken on a life of its own through memes centered around watching the two on the same day.

“Are cinemas going to schedule and promote ‘Barbenheimer’ double bills?” read one tweet. “Reduced price if you go see both, themed sweet vs savoury cocktails and snacks etc. Because they should.”

Others have posted their comedic ‘Barbenheimer’ viewing schedules: “‘Barbenheimer’ schedule: 10:30am: brunch 12:00pm: Oppenheimer 3:15pm: drinks / apps 6:30pm: barbie movie 9:00pm blackout at bars,” read another tweet.

With just under 10 days until release, there’s still plenty of time to prepare your own ‘Barbenheimer’ viewing party. Just don’t forget the popcorn.