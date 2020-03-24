Wisconsin man shares Corona beer with neighbor via RC car

RICHFIELD, Wis. (WTVO) — “Social distancing” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping one Wisconsin man from sharing a beer with his neighbor.

According to WITI, Eric Trzcinski strapped a space exhaust tip to the back of his remote control car, and then shuttled a bottle of Corona – yes, Corona beer – to his friend Trevor Reinke, who lives across the street.

Trzcinski says the video posted to Facebook got 5 million views in just three days.

