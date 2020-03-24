Wisconsin man shares Corona beer with neighbor via RC car

RICHFIELD, Wis. (WTVO) — “Social distancing” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping one Wisconsin man from sharing a beer with his neighbor.
According to WITI, Eric Trzcinski strapped a space exhaust tip to the back of his remote control car, and then shuttled a bottle of Corona – yes, Corona beer – to his friend Trevor Reinke, who lives across the street.
Trzcinski says the video posted to Facebook got 5 million views in just three days.
MORE HEADLINES:
- A Field Trip to the Byron Nuclear Generating Station
- Trump weighs scaling back social distancing guidelines
- It’s Time For Census!
- Garth Brooks brought to tears during at-home concert on Facebook Live
- US could soon become epicenter of virus pandemic after ‘very large acceleration’ in cases, WHO warns
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!