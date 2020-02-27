Wisconsin police department says it will test your meth for coronavirus

Packages containing 81 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge in San Juan, Texas. (Courtesy CBP).

MERILL, Wis. (WTVO) — A police department in Merrill, Wisconsin wants to allay fears of meth users by offering free inspections of the drug for coronavirus.

In a Facebook Post, the Merrill Police Department says they will even make housecalls!

The post, shared on Wednesday, says “PSA WARNING: If you have recently purchased Meth, it may be contaminated with the Corona Virus [sic]. Please take it to the Merrill Police Department and we will test it for free. If you’re not comfortable going into an office setting, please request any officer and they’ll test your Meth in the privacy of your home. Please spread the word! We are here for you!”

There’s no word on how many meth users have taken Merrill police up on their gracious offer.

