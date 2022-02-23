ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — A woman in Atlanta says she has quit her job in order to pump enough breast milk to feed her bodybuilding boyfriend every two hours.

According to The Sun, Jennifer Mulford left her job as a bartender so she could produce enough milk for her boyfriend, Brad Leeson, full time.

Mulford said she was single when she found a website about Adult Breastfeeding Relationships (ABR).

“I have always enjoyed my breasts being touched during sex more than anything else so I knew I would enjoy it,” she told The Sun. “I used dating sites, put messages on ABR forums and even put an advert on Craigslist, but I drew a blank. I started to think I’d never get to try adult breastfeeding.”

Eventually, she started talking with Leeson, a former school boyfriend.

“I thought it was the perfect time to bring up adult breastfeeding – and see if he’d be interested,” Mulford said.

Mulford, 36, gave birth to her daughter twenty years ago and said she had to ‘dry’ breastfeed Leeson every two hours and use a breast pump to fool her body into lactating.

“I’ve taken a break from my job because I want to devote everything to making this work,” she said.

Mulford said she believes adult breastfeeding will create a “magical bond” between them, and Leeson, meanwhile, hopes nursing will give his body health benefits.

However, critics on social media have criticized the pair for “sexualizing” breastfeeding. “It’s idiots like these two that are making it difficult for breastfeeding mothers to do so publicly without shame or ridicule. They are only increasing the sexualization of breastfeeding. There are NO medical benefits for adults to consume breast milk. Breast milk is for babies,” one woman wrote on Facebook.