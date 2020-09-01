Would you try a 3D printed steak?

TEL AVIV, Israel (WTVO) — A startup company is hoping that you’ll be willing to trade in your traditional beef steak for a 3D printed alternative.

Redefine Meat uses high-tech printers to make plant-based steaks that mimic the appearance, texture and taste of real meat.

“You need a 3D printer to mimic the structure of the muscle of the animal,” Redefine Meat CEO Eshchar Ben-Shitrit told Reuters.

The industrial grade printers can make about 44 pounds per hour at present, and will eventually produce hundreds, at a lower cost than real meat.

The printers create the “Alt-Steak” products by building them layer from later, using artificial muscle, fat and blood formulas.

“The importance of using precision 3D printing technology to achieve texture, color and flavor—and the combinations between them—cannot be overstated,” Ben-Shitrit said. “By using separate formulations for muscle, fat and blood, we can focus on each individual aspect of creating the perfect Alt-Steak product.”

The resulting product contains high-protein, no cholesterol, and reportedly look, cook and taste like the real thing.

According to a press release, the company plans to test its “Alt-Steak” products at high-end restaurants later this year.

Currently, companies such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have reportedly seen a spike in sales as COVID-19 has taken a toll on the world’s meat supply chain.

