Wendy’s heats up the fast-food breakfast competition

(CNN) — The fast food breakfast competition is heating up as Wendy’s announces some big changes.

Start your day out with the Breakfast Baconator…a Frosty-ccino or a honey butter chicken biscuit.

Fast food chain Wendy’s says it’s “worth waking up for!”

The company announced on Twitter on Tuesday that it will start serving breakfast nationwide on March 2nd in addition to the 300 locations already testing out the new menu.

The Breakfast Baconator features a fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of applewood smoked bacon.

MORE HEADLINES: