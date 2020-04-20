Wesley Willows expresses gratitude to staff with gift cards to Lino’s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wesley Willows long term care facility is showing appreciation to its frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rockford based care center gave over 350 employees a gift card to Lino’s restaurant.

The organization says it paid a little extra for the gift cards, also giving to the restaurant staff. Leaders say it’s simply a to thank some of the unsung heroes in the community.

“Staff have to go home at the end of the day. I just commend them for being careful at work, watching what they’re doing, and going back home to their families. It has gone as well as one could be expected,” explained Bill Pratt, the President and Chief Executive Officer at the facility.

Pratt says that Wesley Willow workers gave him the idea to also give back to the Lino’s employees.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

