West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Routine testing of mosquitoes in Boone County identified West Nile Virus.

The virus is transmitted after a mosquito has fed on an infected bird.

The positive mosquitoes were found in the Poplar Grove zip code. There have been no positive bird or human cases in Boone County this year.

“The best way to prevent West Nile encephalitis and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites,” said Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator of the Boone County Health Department.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, nausea, headache and body aches within three to 14 days of the bite. But most people who are bitten by an infected mosquito will not experience any problems.

Besides reducing mosquitoes, there other ways to reduce your chance of getting West Nile.

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear shoes and socks and cover yourself with pants and long-sleeve shirts.

Apply insect repellent with DEET.

Report any dead birds to the Boone County Health Department at 815-544-2951.

To learn more about West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases and about prevention

methods, read the other materials available on the IDPH West Nile virus Web site or contact the

Illinois Department of Public Health West Nile virus information hotline at 866-369-9710, Monday –

Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.