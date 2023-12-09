ST. LOUIS – There’s a good chance you’ll sit down to watch a Christmas movie with family members or friends sometime soon. Almost everyone has a favorite, but choosing what to watch within a close group isn’t always an easy choice.

If you live in Illinois, you’re likely a fan of a holiday classic.

Research teams from IllinoisBet.com recently published lists naming the Top 5 favorite Christmas movies. The most popular Christmas movies in Illinois were based on Google Trends research, specifically search results for dozens of movies over the last three Christmas holidays.

That would be Home Alone. The 1990 film stars Macaulay Culkin, and much of the filming took place in Chicago.

According to IllinoisBet.com, these were the Top 5 favorite Christmas films among Illinois residents:

1. Home Alone

2. (Tie) The Polar Express

2. (Tie) How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

2. (Tie) A Christmas Story

5. (Tie) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

5. (Tie) Elf

For a closer look at Christmas movies you could watch this holiday season, click here.