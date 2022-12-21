(WTVO) — Certain buzz words are common during periods of inclement weather.

This week is no exception as parts of the Midwest are expecting a winter storm to bring snow, high winds and subzero temperatures. It is also bringing a rather obscure term called a “bomb cyclone.”

But, what is a bomb cyclone and is it dangerous?

According to Eyewitness News Meteorologist Joey Marino, a bomb cyclone occurs when a rapidly developing storm results in a 24-millibar drop in pressure within 24 hours.

Marino says the storm that is expected to pass through the Stateline between Thursday and Friday is considered a bomb cyclone because it is developing now and over the next 24 to 48 hours it will strengthen.

A bomb cycle has the word bomb in it because of how quickly wintery conditions develop. It is usually a typical winter storm with one major exception.

“It’s a big wind maker,” Marino said.

This week’s bomb cycle is expected to bring winds to Winnebago County that could reach 40 to 55 mph, Marino said. Snow accumulation could be between 2 to 4 inches.

Winter storm latest

The biggest update as of early Wednesday morning is that a few more of our western counties have been added to the Winter Storm Warning. Along with Jo-Daviess County, Carroll, Stephenson, and Whiteside counties will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m., Wednesday to 6 a.m., Saturday.

The rest of the Eyewitness News viewing area remains under a Winter Storm Watch until further notice.