ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each state has different laws regarding at what age sexual activity becomes legally permitted. In Illinois, the age of consent is typically 17 years old.

According to Shaney Law in Joliet, no one under 17 years of age can legally engage in any type of sexual conduct, including touching the sex organ of another person. Anyone younger than 17 cannot legally give consent for sex.

So, a 17-year-old boy who touches his 16-year-old girlfriend in a sexual manner would be guilty of committing a sex crime. Voluntary sexual activity between two 16-year-olds would also be considered a sex crime, and could result in both parties being put on the state’s sex offender registration list.

While prosecutions for the types of behavior listed above are rare, criminal prosecution is more likely when there is a disparity in age.

However, the legal age of consent rises to 18-years-old if the other person is in a “position of supervision,” such as a coach, teacher, or church leader.

Illinois does have laws on the books to protect minors from sexual exploitation, including Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.