ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With temperatures expected to reach 95 degrees around the Stateline, the importance of preventing heat-related illnesses is paramount.

Two of the most common, and potentially deadly, ones are heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but what are they and what is the difference?

First, it’s important to know what the illnesses are. According to Army Col. (Dr.) Anthony Noya, heat-related illnesses” refer to a spectrum of conditions that worsen as the body loses its ability to compensate for the increased core temperature due to environmental heat or metabolic heat.”

Basically, when it becomes too hot for your body to regulate it’s body temperature.

The difference between the two is how hot your body gets. Heat stroke is much more dangerous, and happens only when your body temperature exceeds 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat stroke involves persistent neurologic dysfunction to include coma, seizure, and altered level of consciousness, confusion, or headache. If heat stroke has set in and there is a delay in cooling, this condition can be fatal, according to Dr. Noya.

Heat exhaustion is less dangerous, presenting symptoms like dizziness, headache, nausea, muscle cramps and fatigue.

To protect yourself from heat-related illnesses, make sure to stay cool, hydrated and get out of the heat if you begin to experience symptoms.