What is the status of Freeport Abraham Lincoln impersonator charged with child pornography?

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Viewers ask: what is the current situation with George Buss, a famous Freeport historical reenactor who was charged with child pornography and patronizing a prostitute?

Buss is a former teacher and Abraham Lincoln impersonator who was arrested last August.

He was scheduled to be tried in December, but the case was postponed until May.

In 2018, Buss, along with Freeport native Tim Connors, traveled to Washington D.C. to portray Lincoln and Stephen Douglas at the Lincoln Forum in Gettysburg in a reenactment of the historical duo’s debates.