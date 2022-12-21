(WTVO) — Winter solstice is another seasonal buzz word that’s thrown around a lot as the colder months approach.

What the winter solstice is and what is signifies, however, is also a common question.

Sometimes called the December solstice, the winter solstice is the day when the path of the sun is farthest south.On this day, which falls on Dec. 21 this year, there is the least amount of sunlight than any other day of the year.

In other words, the winter solstice is the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

The winter solstice marks the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. The day after, days begins to get longer, a few seconds at a time, leading up to the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year and shortest night. In 2023, the summer solstice falls on June 21.

Interestingly, the winter solstice also doesn’t necessarily mark the coldest day of the year, despite the Northern Hemisphere being the furthest from the sun.

Lots of factors — including snow cover, weather patterns, etc. — determine the coldest day, the Old Farmer’s Almanac explains. The Earth could also see residual heat from the sun’s previous rays, delaying colder temperatures.

According to WSYR meteorologist Dave Longley, the year’s coldest days in the Northern Hemisphere can actually occur several weeks after the winter solstice.