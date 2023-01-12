(WTVO) — Now that 170 firearms are illegal in Illinois, gun shops can still sell them.

But, they just can’t sell them to Illinoisans.

“There are a number of provisions of continued sale for instance to active duty law enforcement that retailers will be able to continue to sell,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, said.

Out-of-state customers–those who live in states where the guns aren’t banned—may also buy from Illinois dealers, according to the law.

Illinoisans who own now-banned firearms are permitted to keep them under the law but must register them with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.

Magazines that hold 15 or more rounds are also banned and grandfathered, but future sales to Illinoisans are prohibited.

Meanwhile, several lawsuits claiming the ban is unconstitutional are expected to be filed in federal court in the coming weeks.

Guns Save Life Executive Director John Boch expects those lawsuits to be successful.

“This thing is going to be blocked by sometime early February at the latest, and it’s gonna be done at that point,” Boch told WMAY. “There’s already Supreme Court precedent on this. There’s already other states that have tried to do the same thing that have been shut down.”

Gov. JB Pritzker says he stands by the law and vowed that any law enforcement officers who do not enforce it “won’t be in the jobs.”