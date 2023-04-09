ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Believe it or not, the Earth is actually spinning at about 1,000 miles per hour right now.

A person would never know, since the Earth is so big. However, a person would definitely know if it happened to randomly stop.

Even though the Earth would not be spinning anymore, anything on the surface would not know that. Houses, trees, people and anything not tied down would be launched eastward at hundreds of miles per hour, according to Astronomy.com.

In addition, winds would still be blowing at the speed of the rotation. It might just feel like a light breeze, but it would quickly become winds that are blowing at 1,000 miles per hour. This would scour the face of the Earth clean.

It would also affect things on the planet over time. Atmospheric patterns are linked to the Earth’s rotation. The end of that rotation would impact the way that air currents move, which could result in forests being where deserts currently stand or once habitable places becoming frozen tundra.

Another big change would be the end of hurricanes. The Coriolis effect causes massive rotating storms on the surface. The spinning earth will pull winds into a low-pressure area, resulting a hrrucane.

But, if the Earth suddenly stops, the winds from this effect will cease to exist.