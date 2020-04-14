What’s next? Shortened school year making it more difficult for high school seniors to decide

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Making a decision on joining the work force full time, attending a university or community college can be difficult. The shortened school year isn’t helping local seniors.

Highland Community College is preparing for an increase in enrollment from the COVID-19 crisis. Vice President Liz Gerber says they are getting ready for a possible spike for the fall semester, as some students decide to stay hone during uncertain times.

“When students are learning from the comfort of their own homes online, or whether they’re coming into campus, which we all hope to do in the future, they have local support,” VP Gerber explained.

Throughout the pandemic, many universes and colleges across the country have focused on online efforts to current educating students and to attract future prospects.

“All of our services are now available virtually. So, someone can take a placement test from the comfort of their own home, they can meet with their adviser right from their living room couch, they can register with our enrollment services team right from their kitchen table,” Gerber added.

Another draw of community colleges may be financial considerations. With the stay at home order tightening many students’ budgets, taking classes at a less expensive price tag is an attractive option.

Gerber says Highland’s tuition rates will not increase heading into the fall and payment plan fees will be waived.

Kishwaukee College in Malta has also pushed back the due date for summer tuition.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

