What’s to blame for a paint shortage in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford contractor Ben Peters, owner of Ben Peters Painting, says he has found it increasingly difficult to find paint at major retailers.

“It’s been difficult,” he said. “Say you’re a gallon short and you need to run to the store real quick and get a gallon, and they don’t have it. So then, you’ve gotta run all over, looking for it, which costs time and money.”

Peters says in 17 years in the business, he’s never seen a supply shortage like this before.

Sherwin-Williams announced Tuesday that the price of paint will go up, starting in August, because of a shortage. The company has attributed the paint shortage to the freezing of a pipeline in Texas.

“I was told, by Sherwin-Williams, that when Texas froze last winter it busted a bunch of the machines that produce the resin and latex paints and caulks and stuff like that,” Peter said.

Peters said he has made it a point to be proactive, and has already bought paint for his next ten jobs.

“We’ve been told that some of them, certain lines of paint, are gonna be real hard to get,” he said.

He says he is still concerned about how the issue could affect work for painters in the long term.

“I’m just trying to get done the projects we’re already committed to. People expect us to be there and get the jobs done. If we can’t get the product, we’re not gonna be able to get ’em done,” he said.

Peters advises anyone planning to have their property painted should go out and buy their paint now.