ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As February wears on, many residents are ready for the time to “spring” ahead.

Daylight Saving Time has had “more than 50 years of nearly uniform observance since 1966,” according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. This means people have made sure that their clocks “fall back” an hour before then again “springing forward” a couple months later.

As the start of Daylight Saving Time 2023 approaches, people might be wondering when they can make their clocks “spring forward.”

Daylight Saving Time will start on March 12 for the year, according to Time and Date. Residents can turn their clocks an hour forward at 2 a.m. that day, making it 3 a.m. local time. Many people look forward to the start of Daylight Saving Time, as they look at it as getting an extra hour of sunlight.

For these people, though, all good things must come to an end. Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. November 5, meaning residents will turn their clocks back an hour to 1 a.m. local time. This will get rid of that “extra hour of sunlight.”

The tradition of moving clocks back and forward has been a gripe of many residents over the years, saying that they should just keep the same time all year round. Many people believe that it was started to give farmers extra time to tend their fields, but this is actually not the case.

In fact, many farmers have been opposed to the time changes for a long time, according to History. This is because the changing times usually throw off their harvesting schedule. The real reason for the time shifts have to do with “energy conservation and a desire to match daylight hours to the times when most people are awake.”

As the years went on, more and more people have called for an end to the tradition. In fact, 29 states introduced legislation between 2015-2019 to end the time changes.

A bill named the “Sunshine Protection Act” was introduced to 2021 to permanently switch to Daylight Saving Time.