ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Millions of Americans know that the third Friday in December is National Ugly Sweater Day.

However, where our obsession with the tackiest and always funny Christmas sweaters originated is a lesser-known fact for many others.

As one might expect, the original ugly sweaters weren’t ugly at all. In 1980s, when “The Cosby Show” saw Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable (Bill Cosby) enveloped in a technicolored sweater that looked more like an Italian rug, they were common.

Then there were Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid) and Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” who proved to be ugly sweater OGs. To be fair, Eddie’s green dicky and white V-neck combo was intentionally hideous. Clark’s, like Cosby’s getups, actually had their place in 1980s fashion. Either way, they’re all unsightly, and they started the ugly sweater craze.

The market is now flooded with mass-produced ugly sweaters. Nearly every department store carries them. And shoppers scour thrift stores far and wide for the worst-looking knits they can find.

“There’s definitely more and more people asking for ugly sweaters,” Rockford Goodwill associate Domenic DiCello said. “I get that question probably three times, four times a day. So they are coming here, specifically looking for ugly sweaters.”

According to the folks at novelty clothing company Tipsy Elves, the first “official” ugly sweater party was held in the early 2000s, in Vancouver, Canada. As expected, guests were told to wear the worst-looking sweaters possible, with those that resembled Cousin Eddie and Clark Griswold’s being the most popular. The party is still held every December at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver as a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Private ugly sweater parties have become holiday traditions in homes and workplaces across North America, forcing shoppers to get as creative as possible. Some partygoers make their own garments with just about anything they can find to turn ordinary sweaters into horribly odd and downright hilarious wearables.

Alexandra Sanders works with DiCello at Goodwill and says she’s seen just about everything, including Christmas ornaments and wreaths attached to sweaters and of course, the now-famous twinkling ugly sweater.

“Oh yeah, the light-up ones,” she said. “They’ll tape a bunch of Christmas lights around it and it lights up.”

Tipsy Elves has sold more than 6 million ugly sweaters since launching in 2011, and has raked in more than $120 million in revenue from those sales alone.