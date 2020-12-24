Where is Santa right now? Track his journey with NORAD on Christmas Eve

Monitors are illuminated in the NORAD Tracks Santa center at Peterson Air Force Base, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo. More than 1,500 volunteers will answer an estimated 140,000 telephone calls from childfren and their parents who will be checking on the whereabouts of Santa Clau on Christmas Eve. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NORTH POLE (WFLA) – Santa and his elves are making final preparations before he leaves the North Pole to embark on his yearly trip around the world.

Mr. Claus will depart from the North Pole on the morning of Christmas Eve. His first stop will be in New Zealand before he drops off presents in Australia, Asia and Africa. He’s scheduled to arrive in the United States between 9:00 p.m. and midnight.

To allow children to follow his journey in real-time, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) activated its official Santa Tracker on Thursday morning. Official NORAD Santa tracker

For over 60 years, the agency has been tracking Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve with satellites and radar.

The same assets we use in our aerospace warning and aerospace control missions 24/7/365 are used on Dec. 24 to Track and escort a certain VVIP @NoradSanta NORAD Santa Tracker https://t.co/LMCfnaoQdu @RCAF_ARC — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) December 23, 2020

NORAD is streaming “Santa Cams” on its website, so children can watch him and his elves prepare for his flight and see a 3D visual depiction of his journey.

Live phone operators will be available to take calls at 6 a.m. ET to answer children’s questions. But fewer operators will be available this year due to safety concerns with the pandemic. If you’re unable to reach an operator, you’ll get a message with information regarding Santa’s whereabouts.

