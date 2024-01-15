(WTVO) — Teeth-chattering cold has gripped most of the United States since the weekend. Rockford even set a cold record with a high of just -3 degrees on Sunday.

With current measurements sitting at -3 degrees, it might feel like the Stateline is the coldest place in America right now, but is it?

If you’re an extreme weather enthusiast in Rockford, you’re unfortunately out of luck. The coldest spot in America is currently in north-central Montana, according to the National Weather Service.

Specifically, the city of Havre is currently experiencing temperatures as low as -18 degrees. Though the city only boasts just over 9,000 residents, it is the eighth-largest city in Montana.