Where people in Rockford are moving to most

by: Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rockford are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rockford between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#25. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 85
– Migration from Fort Collins to Rockford: 8 (#151 most common destination from Fort Collins)
– Net migration: 77 to Fort Collins
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#24. Green Bay, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Green Bay in 2014-2018: 85
– Migration from Green Bay to Rockford: 36 (#45 most common destination from Green Bay)
– Net migration: 49 to Green Bay
Pixabay

#23. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 86
– Migration from Austin to Rockford: 12 (#239 most common destination from Austin)
– Net migration: 74 to Austin
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#22. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 98
– Migration from Los Angeles to Rockford: 64 (#241 most common destination from Los Angeles)
– Net migration: 34 to Los Angeles
Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Carbondale in 2014-2018: 111
– Migration from Carbondale to Rockford: 146 (#9 most common destination from Carbondale)
– Net migration: 35 to Rockford
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#20. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to North Port in 2014-2018: 116
– Migration from North Port to Rockford: 0
– Net migration: 116 to North Port
Pixabay

#19. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2014-2018: 122
– Migration from Sacramento to Rockford: 25 (#176 most common destination from Sacramento)
– Net migration: 97 to Sacramento
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 125
– Migration from Tampa to Rockford: 20 (#255 most common destination from Tampa)
– Net migration: 105 to Tampa
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#17. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

– Migration to Davenport in 2014-2018: 126
– Migration from Davenport to Rockford: 91 (#29 most common destination from Davenport)
– Net migration: 35 to Davenport
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#16. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 142
– Migration from Portland to Rockford: 0
– Net migration: 142 to Portland
f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 149
– Migration from Nashville to Rockford: 127 (#84 most common destination from Nashville)
– Net migration: 22 to Nashville
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 156
– Migration from Dallas to Rockford: 121 (#164 most common destination from Dallas)
– Net migration: 35 to Dallas
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 169
– Migration from St. Louis to Rockford: 201 (#81 most common destination from St. Louis)
– Net migration: 32 to Rockford
aka Kath // Flickr

#12. Springfield, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Springfield in 2014-2018: 171
– Migration from Springfield to Rockford: 16 (#68 most common destination from Springfield)
– Net migration: 155 to Springfield
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#11. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Punta Gorda in 2014-2018: 186
– Migration from Punta Gorda to Rockford: 0
– Net migration: 186 to Punta Gorda
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 203
– Migration from Minneapolis to Rockford: 34 (#211 most common destination from Minneapolis)
– Net migration: 169 to Minneapolis
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#9. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 214
– Migration from Orlando to Rockford: 67 (#138 most common destination from Orlando)
– Net migration: 147 to Orlando
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Madison, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Madison in 2014-2018: 225
– Migration from Madison to Rockford: 0
– Net migration: 225 to Madison
Max Pixel

#7. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 267
– Migration from Milwaukee to Rockford: 428 (#25 most common destination from Milwaukee)
– Net migration: 161 to Rockford
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Champaign in 2014-2018: 281
– Migration from Champaign to Rockford: 103 (#31 most common destination from Champaign)
– Net migration: 178 to Champaign
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Bloomington in 2014-2018: 323
– Migration from Bloomington to Rockford: 131 (#18 most common destination from Bloomington)
– Net migration: 192 to Bloomington
Public Domain

#4. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 424
– Migration from Seattle to Rockford: 88 (#170 most common destination from Seattle)
– Net migration: 336 to Seattle
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Janesville-Beloit, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Janesville in 2014-2018: 502
– Migration from Janesville to Rockford: 609 (#2 most common destination from Janesville)
– Net migration: 107 to Rockford
DPPed// Wikimedia

#2. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 646
– Migration from Phoenix to Rockford: 60 (#225 most common destination from Phoenix)
– Net migration: 586 to Phoenix
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 2,554
– Migration from Chicago to Rockford: 5,983 (#8 most common destination from Chicago)
– Net migration: 3,429 to Rockford

