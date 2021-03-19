Where people in Rockford are moving to most

Citycommunications // Wikicommons
#25. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area– Migration to Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 85
– Migration from Fort Collins to Rockford: 8 (#151 most common destination from Fort Collins)
– Net migration: 77 to Fort Collins
#24. Green Bay, WI Metro Area– Migration to Green Bay in 2014-2018: 85
– Migration from Green Bay to Rockford: 36 (#45 most common destination from Green Bay)
– Net migration: 49 to Green Bay
#23. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 86
– Migration from Austin to Rockford: 12 (#239 most common destination from Austin)
– Net migration: 74 to Austin
#22. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 98
– Migration from Los Angeles to Rockford: 64 (#241 most common destination from Los Angeles)
– Net migration: 34 to Los Angeles
#21. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area– Migration to Carbondale in 2014-2018: 111
– Migration from Carbondale to Rockford: 146 (#9 most common destination from Carbondale)
– Net migration: 35 to Rockford
#20. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area– Migration to North Port in 2014-2018: 116
– Migration from North Port to Rockford: 0
– Net migration: 116 to North Port
#19. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area– Migration to Sacramento in 2014-2018: 122
– Migration from Sacramento to Rockford: 25 (#176 most common destination from Sacramento)
– Net migration: 97 to Sacramento
#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 125
– Migration from Tampa to Rockford: 20 (#255 most common destination from Tampa)
– Net migration: 105 to Tampa
#17. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area– Migration to Davenport in 2014-2018: 126
– Migration from Davenport to Rockford: 91 (#29 most common destination from Davenport)
– Net migration: 35 to Davenport
#16. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area– Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 142
– Migration from Portland to Rockford: 0
– Net migration: 142 to Portland
#15. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 149
– Migration from Nashville to Rockford: 127 (#84 most common destination from Nashville)
– Net migration: 22 to Nashville
#14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 156
– Migration from Dallas to Rockford: 121 (#164 most common destination from Dallas)
– Net migration: 35 to Dallas
#13. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 169
– Migration from St. Louis to Rockford: 201 (#81 most common destination from St. Louis)
– Net migration: 32 to Rockford
#12. Springfield, IL Metro Area– Migration to Springfield in 2014-2018: 171
– Migration from Springfield to Rockford: 16 (#68 most common destination from Springfield)
– Net migration: 155 to Springfield
#11. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area– Migration to Punta Gorda in 2014-2018: 186
– Migration from Punta Gorda to Rockford: 0
– Net migration: 186 to Punta Gorda
#10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 203
– Migration from Minneapolis to Rockford: 34 (#211 most common destination from Minneapolis)
– Net migration: 169 to Minneapolis
#9. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 214
– Migration from Orlando to Rockford: 67 (#138 most common destination from Orlando)
– Net migration: 147 to Orlando
#8. Madison, WI Metro Area– Migration to Madison in 2014-2018: 225
– Migration from Madison to Rockford: 0
– Net migration: 225 to Madison
#7. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area– Migration to Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 267
– Migration from Milwaukee to Rockford: 428 (#25 most common destination from Milwaukee)
– Net migration: 161 to Rockford
#6. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area– Migration to Champaign in 2014-2018: 281
– Migration from Champaign to Rockford: 103 (#31 most common destination from Champaign)
– Net migration: 178 to Champaign
#5. Bloomington, IL Metro Area– Migration to Bloomington in 2014-2018: 323
– Migration from Bloomington to Rockford: 131 (#18 most common destination from Bloomington)
– Net migration: 192 to Bloomington
#4. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 424
– Migration from Seattle to Rockford: 88 (#170 most common destination from Seattle)
– Net migration: 336 to Seattle
#3. Janesville-Beloit, WI Metro Area– Migration to Janesville in 2014-2018: 502
– Migration from Janesville to Rockford: 609 (#2 most common destination from Janesville)
– Net migration: 107 to Rockford
#2. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 646
– Migration from Phoenix to Rockford: 60 (#225 most common destination from Phoenix)
– Net migration: 586 to Phoenix
#1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 2,554
– Migration from Chicago to Rockford: 5,983 (#8 most common destination from Chicago)
– Net migration: 3,429 to Rockford