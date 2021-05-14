Which stores still require masks?

Wearing double masks, Mark Holton, a Lock Haven student home on break, walks his puppy Bella during a winter storm in Monroe Township, Wyoming County, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Mark Moran /The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The new CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, here’s where several major chains stand when it comes to masking requirements:

CVS

CNN reports a spokesperson for CVS said the chain is reevaluating its in-store policy, which currently requires customers and employees to wear masks. It is reviewing the relaxed guidelines.

Home Depot

CNN reports Home Depot will continue to require masks for employees and customers.

Kroger

Business Insider reports Kroger will also keep mask requirements in place for its customers and workers. The chain is also reviewing safety practices and the CDC’s guidance.

Meijer

Meijer will keep mask policies in place. The company released a statement Friday saying, “While we are aware of new CDC guidance, many state or local orders in the Meijer footprint remain in effect regarding masks. In order to help ensure the continued health and safety of all its team members and customers, Meijer continues to require face coverings by anyone entering a Meijer store or Meijer Express station at all locations, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one.”

Starbucks

CNN reports Starbucks will keep mask policies for now.

Target

In a statement to Nexstar’s WJW, Target said it “will continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review guidance from the CDC and evaluate the guidance we offer our team and guests.”

Walgreens

CNN reports Walgreens is currently reviewing the updated guidelines.

Walmart

The Columbus Dispatch reports a statement from Walmart said it will continue to require that associates and customers wear masks and that the measures would not be lifted. The company also said, however, it is reconsidering its mask policies in light of the relaxed guidelines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.