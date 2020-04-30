While grieving his brother, local man voices frustration with slow unemployment process

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many people in the Stateline who are out of work, failed after failed attempts at filing for unemployment benefits is leaving them with nothing but frustrations.

One local person in need, Marvin Burk, has been trying to get enrolled with unemployment benefits for two weeks to no avail. Unreturned phone calls and a malfunctioning website has made the task nearly impossible for Burk.

“I don’t know if everyday I’m losing money, because I can’t get through to them, or what the deal is, you know, I wish someone would tell me what’s going on,” Burk explained.

For ten years, Burk worked for a home services program taking care of his disabled brother who tragically passed away last month.

“I got my last check the other day from them, I think, I don’t know if I’ve got another one coming or not, but that’s got to pay my rent,” Burk said.

Burk isn’t alone. State Senator Steve Stadelman says the state is taking action to fix errors by updating the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s website and increasing phone capacity to field thousands of daily phone calls.

“IDES has just been overwhelmed,” the senator explained. “Over the past five to six weeks, they’ve processed more applications during that time than all of 2019.”

Sen. Stadelman says even more applicants are on the way after the Federal Cares Act was passed last month, making freelance gig workers eligible for unemployment benefits beginning May 11th.

“It created a whole new set of benefits for unemployed workers, and the states have had to administer that,” Stadelman added.

For Marvin Burk and the tens of thousands of residents in similar situations, a high stakes waiting game begins, as IDEAS rushes to catch up.

