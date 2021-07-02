White House roasted for claiming 4th of July BBQ will be 16 cents cheaper this year

President Joe Biden speaks before signing several bills during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The Biden Administration set of some fireworks on Thursday with a tweet that boasted Fourth of July cookouts will be 16 cents cheaper this year.

The White House tweeted that the cost of a BBQ went down by 16 cents in 2021, compared to 2020.

“Planning a cookout this year?” the tweet asked. “Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish.”

Twitter users mocked the announcement as out-of-touch with the concerns of average Americans, who have seen an increase in the cost of groceries, lumber, house prices, and gas as inflation has risen 13-percent following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the US Department of Agriculture said the consumer price index for grocery store goods were up 0.7 from May of last year, with an anticipated increase between 2 and 3 percent this year.

The AAA reported that the national average of a gallon of gas had risen to $3.12, which is the highest recorded for the Independence Day weekend since 2014.

“This is amazing! Just bought a house with all of the $0.16 cents I saved from hot dogs,” comedian and writer Mohanad Elsheiky tweeted.

“Amazing!” progressive activist Jordan Uhl tweeted. “Thank you. Just booked a new vacation with the .16 cents I saved!”

“With an unprecedented humanitarian crisis at our border, soaring gas prices, and more out of control spending that will cripple our future generations, the Biden Administration is bragging about saving us $0.04 on sliced cheese,” said Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah).