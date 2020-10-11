Whiteside County man dies after motorcycle accident

ELIZABETH, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, first responders received a call of a single motorcycle accident near 4407 Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth.

When crews arrived, they learned the motorcyclist was traveling south on Massbach Road and left the roadway when trying to take a sharp curve.

The man was pronounced dead from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

Officials identified the man as 54-year-old Rodney B. Phelps from Prophetstown.

