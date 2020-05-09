Whiteside County reports one additional COVID-19 death on Saturday

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials in Whiteside County announced one additional death from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the county to 8. The latest victim was an individual in their 80’s.

The county has an additional 3 positive cases, bringing the total to 108. All three new patients are 90 or older. Health officials also say one additional person is considered to be recovered.

Click here to view Whiteside County’s response hub for COVID-19.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

