ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO) — Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and restaurants all over the Stateline will be buzzing with orders.

We don’t know which Rockford-area eatery has the best sandwiches, but we know there are many to choose from. Let us know your favorites and how they should be ranked. Here’s a list to get your started.

DiTullio’s Italian Market & Cafe

DiTullio’s has wide variety of Italian classics and signature sandwiches at 2207 E. State St., Rockford. The Hot & Spicy sub leads the sandwich menu that also includes several build-your-own opportunities.

The Norwegian

Rockford’s only Nordic-themed restaurant has unique selection of sandwiches that are becoming some of the popular menu items in the city. The Frikadeller and the B.A.L.T. (bacon, onion aioli, organic greens, & tomato on toasted hearty white bread) are two of the North End restaurant’s favorites. Address: 1402 N. Main St., Rockford.

Wired Cafe

Downtown Rockford’s Wired Cafe has a tasty selection of signature sandwiches for breakfast and lunch at 414 E. State St., including their sriracha egg salad and the croissant breakfast sandwich.

Meads Longwood Market

Known as one of Rockford’s go-tos for fresh meat, Meads serves a barbecue sandwich that is one of the city’s hidden gems. Address: 303 N. Longwood St., Rockford.

Johnny Pancakes

John and Pam serve a variety of sandwiches at two locations like their Farmers Roast Beef and a Reuben that continues to have customers coming back. Address: 3700 E. State St. and 7125 Harrison Ave., Rockford.

640 Meats

Also one of the area’s finest butcher shops, 640 also offers a noted sandwich menu with classic items like their Italian sub, as well as a host of build-your-own options. Address: 6410 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park.

What did we miss? Let us know who has the best sandwiches in the Stateline and how you are celebrating National Sandwich Day.