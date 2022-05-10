Have you ever thought about sharing your salary with your coworkers?

Well, one woman, Hannah Williams, went viral, with millions of views on her TikTok account, @salarytransparentstreet, back in April, for going around asking people their jobs and salaries.

Her goal in part was to get people talking about salaries to the benefit of everyone.

She says to Newsweek, “I JUST REALIZED THAT THE FACT THAT WE DON’T TALK ABOUT SALARY IS ACTUALLY A BAD THING FOR ALL OF US AND A GOOD THING FOR CORPORATIONS. There’s a reason that they don’t want us to talk about it because we’re going to realize that we’re being underpaid and taken advantage of.”

So, what are the benefits of sharing your salary?

According to the New York Times, one of the main benefits of sharing your salary information is that doing this allows it to be used as a powerful tool fight pay inequity.

According to indeed.com, pay inequity refers to when equal pay is not provided for work of equal value.

This is something many people face across the United States.

For instance, in the united states, there is a gender and racial pay gap. According to payscale.com, for gender, with everyone having a least a bachelor’s degree, a woman makes $0.82 for every one dollar a white man makes.

Black or African America women make $0.79 for every $1 a white male makes.

Hispanic women make $0.78 for every $1 a white male makes.

According to the New York Times and other media outlets, salary transparency can help correct this issue.

https://thehill.com/opinion/civil-rights/597539-pay-transparency-can-close-the-gender-gap-if-done-correctly/

Another benefit is that pay transparency can even protect companies by “minimizing the risk of disparate treatment claims and increasing job satisfaction for workers,” according to Angela Cornell, the director of the Labor Law Clinic at Cornell Law School.

So, the next time you speak with your colleagues, you may want to share your salary.

For your home team, I am Marcus Walter