If you are looking for a job in the tech industry, it may be a little tougher going forward. Tech Companies are slowing hiring or announcing layoff.

As reported by Fortune, this sector of the economy proved resilient during the pandemic, but changes in the economy are leading to changes in these companies’ hiring practices.

Large tech companies have had a tough go with the stock market recently as investors continued the exodus from tech stocks, this beginning in April.

Most of the tech companies that have said they will slow hiring or begin layoffs have one thing in common – They all noted a massive shift in the market, with tech stock downturns in the first months of 2022 leading to a cumulative $17 billion in losses for tech companies.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, announced just this month that it would stop or slow hiring for most mid-level and senior roles at the corporation as Meta posted lower-than-expected revenues in its quarterly earnings report released at the end of April. It also took nearly $3 billion in losses for the company’s Reality Labs metaverse business.

Several tech companies had similarly disappointing returns in their first quarter reports, and some have gone as far as to announce big layoffs.

In addition, due to sky-high inflation, the Federal Reserve has been progressively raising interest rates for months, raising borrowing costs.

According to Fortune, many experts and analysts have warned of an impending recession – this could make it more challenging for companies to avoid losses.

Here’s some good news – while tech hiring may be slowing, the US job market is very strong, with US adding 431,000 news jobs in April, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

For your home team, I am Marcus Walter