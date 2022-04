IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A JOB, ESPECIALLY FOR THE SUMMER MONTHS, THE ROCKFORD PARK DISTRICT MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOU. MAX ROSENOW, RECRUITER AND TALENT ACQUISITION SPECIALIST WITH THE ROCKFORD PARK DISTRICT, SAYS THE ROCKFORD PARK DISTRICT IS HIRING FOR NUMEROUR POSITIONS.

“RIGHT NOW, THE PARKT DISTRICT IS HIRING FOR EVERY SINGLE DEPARTMENT WE HAVE. SO HAVE OVER 60 DIFFERENT SEASONAL POSITIONS AND A FEW OTHER FULL-TIME POSITIONS AVAILABLE. AGAIN, SO EVERY DEPARTMENT IS HIRING. OUR RECREATION DEPARTMENTS, WHICH IS OUR COMMUNITY REC, WHICH IS RESPONSIBLE FOR HIRING FOR OUR SUMMER CAMPS. OUR THERAUETIC RECREATION DEPARTMENT, WHICH IS RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING SUPPORT TO INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES IN OUR VARIOUS PROGRAMS AND SUMMER CAMPS.”

“MOST OF THE POSITIONS WE HAVE ARE DENOTED AS SEASONAL POSITIONS, AND THEY WOULD BE CONSIDERED PART TIME AND THEY WOULD BE CONSIDERED PART-TIME WORK BUT YOU COULD GET UP TO THE 40 HOURS OF WORK. AND WE USE ‘SEASONAL’ TO DESCRIBE OUR SUMMER STAFF, BUT IF ANY SUMMER STAFF WANTED TO STAY ON PAST THE SUMMER AND WORK THROUGH THE SCHOOL YEAR, WORK THROUGH THE WINTER, WE ARE USUALLY ABLE TO FIND A POSITION OR MODIFY A POSITION THEY ARE CURRENTLY IN SO THEY CAN DO THAT ROLE ALSO.”

MAX ALSO MENTIONED WHY SOMEONE WOULD WANT TO WORK AT THE PARK DISTRICT.

“I REALLY THINK IT IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR PEOPLE TO COME IN AND GET A LOT OF EXPERIENCE, KIND OF DISCOVER WHAT THEIR PASSION WOULD BE. YOU COME IN AND WORK IN ONE DEPARTMENT, YOU GET REAL EXPOSURE TO A LOT OF DIFFERENT AREAS IN THE PARK DISTRICT.”

TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT WORK OPPORTUNITIES WITH THE ROCKFORD, YOU CAN HEAD TO THEIR WEBSITE, https://rockfordparkdistrict.org/careers