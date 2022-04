JARED SMITH, SENIOR OFFICER WITH THE WINNEBAGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THERE ARE NUMEROUS POSITIONS THE ORGANIZATION IS LOOKING TO FILL, IN PARTICULAR FOR THE CORRECTIONS BUREAU.

“SO RIGHT NOW, OUR BIGGEST NEED IS IN THE CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, WE HAVE SEVERAL OPEN POSITIONS THERE…SO NOW OUR NEED IS FILLING IN THE CORRECTIONS BUREAU.”

AND HE SAYS THAT TRAINING FOR THESE POSITIONS WILL BE TAKEN CARE OF ON THE JOB

“ITS YOUR VERY BASIC HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA, NO COLLEGE REQUIREMENT AT ALL, THERE IS NO COLLEGE EXPERIENCE NEEDED. WE WILL GIVE YOU ALL THE ON THE JOB TRAINING, AS WELL AS STATE TRAINING AS REQUIRED BY THE STATE OF ILLINOIS SO WE WILL TAKE CARE OF ALL OF THAT ON THE JOB. SO FOR THE CORRECTION BUREAU, YOU HAVE TO BE 21 YEARS OF AGE, TO TAKE THE JOB. OBVIOUSLY, YOU CAN’T HAVE ANY FELONY CONVICTIONS TO TAKE THE JOB. WE DO A BACKGROUND CHECK TO TAKE CARE OF SOME OF THOSE THINGS”

AS FAR AS TIMING, JARED SAYS THEIR LOOKING TO FILL THESE POSITIONS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. HE ALSO SAYS THESE POSITIONS ARE OPEN TO EVERYONE.

WE ARE NOT SPECIFICALLY, YOU KNOW, YOU HAVE TO BE HERE TO GO ON TO BE A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER. WE CAN TAKE ANYBODY, MATTER OF FACT, I’LL SLIDE YOU AN APPLICATION BEFORE WE LEAVE HERE, BUT YOU KNOW THE JOB IS REALLY OPEN TO EVERYONE. WE’VE HAD FORMER MAINTENCE COME ON, WE’VE HAD FORMER TEACHERS COME ON. WE’VE HAD FORMER, YOU NAME IT.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT OPEN POSITIONS WITH THE WINNEBAGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, VISIT THE WINNEBAGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WEBSITE AND LOOK FOR THE “NOW HIRING” LINK ON THE HOMEPAGE. YOU CAN ALSO EXPRESS INTEREST VIA EMAIL AT APPLY@WCSO-IL.US

FOR YOUR HOME TEAM, I AM MARCUS WALTER