Why are people leaving Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After a report showed that Rockford is among the top cities in the country that people are moving out of–we wanted to find out why. Crime and taxes are playing a role–but there are also other factors.

According to recent census data, Rockford is ranked 15th for the fastest declining large city.

Brian Harger, the regional technology services program coordinator at NIU said there are many factors that play a part in people wanting to move somewhere else.

Some factors include job stability, high taxes, and crime. Over the course of a decade, Rockford has lost over 7,000 people–5% of the population.

“It’s more than just people migrating out there’s other factors that play in it too the impact of declining birth rates. Birth rates have been falling through several decades and after the last recession they’ve taken a really steep drop,” Harger explained.

Harger added that people seem to be moving to south and southwest regions.

