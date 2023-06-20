ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Temperatures expected to push 90 degrees throughout the area this week, many people are finding sleep harder to come by.

Finding high temperatures uncomfortable to sleep in is not uncommon. A poor sleeping environment, like a room that is too hot, is one of the top causes of insomnia.

The solution for most? Taking off the pajamas. A survey conducted by Mattress Advisor found that 58% of respondents sleep naked.

However, sleeping in the nude may not help hit the hay. In fact, it might be hindering sleep, not helping.

“I wouldn’t recommend sleeping naked, as much as this might appeal,” psychologist Suzy Reading told bedding company Kudd.ly. “Because sweat then collects on your skin rather than being absorbed by the fibers of your clothing and cooling you down.”

According to Reading, contrary to what many may think, light sleepwear will keep you more comfortable, which supports better sleep.

Naked sleepers struggling to sleep in the heat should try loose fitting, light clothing made with materials like cotton or silk.