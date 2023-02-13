ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’ve had a higher-than-normal electricity bill, you’re not alone.
Some people may ask: what raises my electric bill the most?
Perch Energy provided a list of common household appliances which use the most electricity in your home:
- Heating and cooling: 45-50%
- Water heater: 12%
- Lighting: 9-12%
- Refrigerator: 8%
- Washer and dryer: 5%
- Electric oven: 3%
- Dishwasher: 2%
- TV and cable box: 2%
According to community solar provider Nexamp, the top 10 common causes of high electric bills are:
- Inefficient light bulbs
- Peak time energy use
- Global conflicts
- Rising electricity rates/inflation
- Use of older appliances
- Changes in your energy use
- Vampire device drain
- Running appliances at half-capacity
- Extreme weather
- Permanently charging your phone
The appliances which cause the most vampire energy drain while on standby mode are:
- Television
- Printer
- Central heating furnace
- Microwave
- Computer
ComEd, which serves northern Illinois, offers time-of-day and off-peak pricing programs. These programs can help lower energy costs if homeowners and renters can resist using large appliances until energy demand is lower, usually overnight.