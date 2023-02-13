ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’ve had a higher-than-normal electricity bill, you’re not alone.

Some people may ask: what raises my electric bill the most?

Perch Energy provided a list of common household appliances which use the most electricity in your home:

  • Heating and cooling: 45-50%
  • Water heater: 12%
  • Lighting: 9-12%
  • Refrigerator: 8%
  • Washer and dryer: 5%
  • Electric oven: 3%
  • Dishwasher: 2%
  • TV and cable box: 2%

According to community solar provider Nexamp, the top 10 common causes of high electric bills are:

  • Inefficient light bulbs
  • Peak time energy use
  • Global conflicts
  • Rising electricity rates/inflation
  • Use of older appliances
  • Changes in your energy use
  • Vampire device drain
  • Running appliances at half-capacity
  • Extreme weather
  • Permanently charging your phone

The appliances which cause the most vampire energy drain while on standby mode are:

  • Television
  • Printer
  • Central heating furnace
  • Microwave
  • Computer

ComEd, which serves northern Illinois, offers time-of-day and off-peak pricing programs. These programs can help lower energy costs if homeowners and renters can resist using large appliances until energy demand is lower, usually overnight.