ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’ve had a higher-than-normal electricity bill, you’re not alone.

Some people may ask: what raises my electric bill the most?

Perch Energy provided a list of common household appliances which use the most electricity in your home:

Heating and cooling: 45-50%

Water heater: 12%

Lighting: 9-12%

Refrigerator: 8%

Washer and dryer: 5%

Electric oven: 3%

Dishwasher: 2%

TV and cable box: 2%

According to community solar provider Nexamp, the top 10 common causes of high electric bills are:

Inefficient light bulbs

Peak time energy use

Global conflicts

Rising electricity rates/inflation

Use of older appliances

Changes in your energy use

Vampire device drain

Running appliances at half-capacity

Extreme weather

Permanently charging your phone

The appliances which cause the most vampire energy drain while on standby mode are:

Television

Printer

Central heating furnace

Microwave

Computer

ComEd, which serves northern Illinois, offers time-of-day and off-peak pricing programs. These programs can help lower energy costs if homeowners and renters can resist using large appliances until energy demand is lower, usually overnight.