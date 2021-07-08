Why are mosquitoes so attracted to you?

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito known to carry the Zika virus, is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Sometime next year, genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in the Florida Keys in an effort to combat persistent insect-borne diseases such as Dengue fever and the Zika virus. The plan approved Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, by the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District calls for a pilot project in 2021 involving the striped-legged Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is not native to Florida. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

(WTVO/KIAH) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois for 2021.

“We are starting to see West Nile virus make its annual appearance,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Remember to take precautions to protect yourself from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around your home.”

So here are a few reasons mosquitoes may be MORE attracted to you…

If you have Type O blood, you’re most likely to be a target. They prefer that more than any other blood type. If you have Type A, you’re next. Type B blood comes in third, according to Healthline research.

What else could be attracting mosquitos? Sweat and body odor, so if you’re hiking and working out in the elements, look out! You’re also building up another attractor for the pests – lactic acid.

If you’re pregnant, you’re also twice as much of a target. Guys, you don’t get away so easily either. Mosquitos are also attracted to larger and hotter (as in warmer) people.

Having alcohol in your bloodstream also makes you tastier to mosquitos.