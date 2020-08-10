More than 100 arrests made in Chicago after night of looting and unrest, 13 officers injured

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago’s police commissioner says more than 100 people were arrested following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city.

Police Superintendent David Brown says it “was not an organized protest” but instead “an incident of pure criminality.”

At one point, shots were fired at police and officers returned fire. Brown says a heavy police presence is expected in the downtown area until further notice.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city has activated a neighborhood protection program that will be in place “for foreseeable days until we know our neighborhoods are safe.”

Witnesses report hundreds of people smashing their way into stores throughout Michigan Avenue, areas in the South Loop and the near North Side.

Chicago Police Superintendent Brown says “heavy police presence in downtown” will continue “until further notice”, adds officers back on 12-hour shifts and all days off have been canceled

In downtown Chicago, CTA train and bus service was suspended and expressway ramps were closed for several hours.

Around 7:30 a.m. service started to resume and ramps were reopened.

The bridges at Michigan, Columbus, State, Wabash and Dearborn are lifted.

Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday afternoon in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins says he witnessed people driving up in vehicles, smashing windows of stores on Michigan Avenue and grab items and drive away.

The Apple Store at North Avenue and Clybourn Avenue was looted, as well a Best Buy and a Binny’s Liquor store.

