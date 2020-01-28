Wienermobile gets pulled over in Wisconsin for violating Move Over law

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WTVO) — Oscar Meyer’s Wienermobile driver got a grilling when police pulled over the iconic vehicle for failing to follow the Move Over law.

A sheriff’s deputy in Waukesha County stopped the hot dog-shaped van recently and gave the driver a verbal warning.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the sheriff’s department reminds drivers that “One of the most dangerous places for emergency responders and maintenance personnel is along the side of the road. Each year hundreds of these hard working men and women are injured or killed by passing motorists while working along the nation’s highways.”

The drivers of the vehicle, which has been around since 1936, are called “Hotdoggers”, and to become qualified, applicants must go to a special school called “Hot Dog High.”

There, they learn about the Oscar Meyer brand and how to drive the Wienermobile.

Currently, the team is trying to recruit a new class of Hotdoggers.

Twelve Hotdoggers drive six Wienermobiles in different regions throughout the U.S.

