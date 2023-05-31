LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTVO) — A driver miraculously survived a jaw-dropping car crash in Georgia after flying full-speed off a tow truck ramp and flipping over in mid-air.

A Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to a crash along Highway 84 on May 24th when his body camera caught video of a car ramping off the back of a flatbed tow truck that was parked nearby.

The car flipped over in mid-air, “Dukes of Hazzard”-style, before striking another vehicle on the highway and landing upright.

The 21-year-old woman who was driving survived but was transported to the hospital suffering from serious injuries.

Georgia, like Illinois, has a Move Over Law which requires drivers to slow down or move to another lane when approaching emergency vehicles on the road.