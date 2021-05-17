Will Stateline colleges require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

(WTVO) — It might be graduation season now, but Stateline colleges and universities are already making plans for the fall semester. That includes whether campuses will require students to get the COVID vaccine.

We have been looking into different schools’ plans.

While we still have not heard from several colleges in the area on what their fall plans are going to look like, we spoke with Stateline students on where they stand with the vaccine.

“it shouldn’t be forced upon people, it should be a choice,” said Rock Valley College student Brenton Shaw.

As more and more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, many local students are wondering if they’ll be required to be vaccinated before Fall 2021 in-person classes. We reached out to local colleges and universities for some answers.

In a statement, Rockford University’s president tells us that at the present time, they will not require students to be vaccinated. Both NIU and Rockford’s UIC campus have similar plans. But all three say they strongly encourage all students, faculty, and staff to get it.

But do students feel the encouragement is enough?

“I feel like people should be vaccinated, just in case, and maybe if you aren’t to stay online for school,” said Rock Valley College student Kara Young.

And while the vaccine may not be required, it could make things easier on students.

NIU announced students who provide proof of vaccination will be excused from the weekly COVID-19 testing requirement for summer and fall 2021. But with or without the vaccine, most schools plan to continue to require face coverings on campus. Something aspiring nurse, Kara Young, agrees with.

“Well since the vaccine is still experimental, I feel like maybe it should be still required for people to wear a mask,” said Young.

Unlike Young, Brenton Shaw says he doesn’t like having a vaccine or mask mandate.

“It’s a free world. Everybody should be able to make their own choices,” said Shaw.

Rock Valley College leadership team will meet Tuesday to discuss their vaccine plans. Currently, no Stateline schools have announced a vaccine requirement, but we will keep you posted with any future updates.