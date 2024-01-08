HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — Actor Willem Dafoe was honored with the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for 2024 on Monday.

The Poor Things actor spoke to a crowd at the intersection of Hollywood and Vine, as Patricia Arquette, Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo and director Guillermo Del Toro were in attendance.

“It’s real humbling to be here and to be part of this,” Dafoe said. “I love making films. It’s arguably the most collaborative of art forms.”

“When I was a kid growing up in Appleton, Wisconsin, believe me, I couldn’t envision this day of getting a star on the Walk of Fame,” Dafoe said, according to Good Morning America. “But I must say that when I looked at the list of names that had stars, the little town that I come from, Appleton, Wisconsin, it’s maybe a town of 70,000 people now, someone else from that town has a star. And his name was Erik Weisz. Anyone know that name? Harry Houdini.”

Dafoe has had a career that included roles in “Spider-Man,” “Platoon,” and “Shadow of the Vampire.”