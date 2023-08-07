LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection,” has died at the age of 87.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Friedkin’s death was confirmed by his wife, former producer and Paramount Pictures head Sherry Lansing.

Friedkin also directed films such as “Cruising,” “Sorcerer,” “To Live and Die in L.A.,” “Bug,” and “Killer Joe.”

Born in Chicago in 1935, Friedkin’s career in Hollywood began as part of a generation of 70s filmmakers to reinvent the traditional studio system.

“I haven’t made my Citizen Kane,” he said in his autobiography, The Friedkin Connection, “but there’s more work to do. I don’t know how much, but I’m loving it.”