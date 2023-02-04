ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford police tweeted early Saturday morning William Jones, the man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s in early January, is now in reportedly custody in Huntsville, Alabama.

Police went on to state in the tweet that a full news release will be issued later Saturday morning.

UPDATE: William Jones, the man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s in early January, is now in custody in Huntsville, Alabama. A full news release will follow later this morning. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 4, 2023

The City of Rockford announced several local business owners are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of William Jones, the suspect in the murder of Pinnon Meats worker Peggy Anderson, last month.

Frank Wehrstein of Dickerson Nieman Realtors, Kip Harstfield of Crimson Ridge, and Jim Baker from PMI Aerospace are offering the reward.

“This is important to us as local business owners and community members to show our support for other businesses in our community,” says Kip. “What happened at Pinnon’s was a senseless crime that caused the death of an innocent woman. Our hope is that the reward incentive brings forward information that leads to Jones’ arrest.”

Police said Anderson, 63, was killed in the back stairway leading to an upstairs apartment around 3:30 p.m.

Police responded to the grocery store, at 2324 N. Court, for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found Anderson lying at the bottom of the stairway.

Authorities say Anderson was robbed by Jones as she was walking down the stairs. During an altercation, Jones allegedly shot Anderson in the chest.