Windsor Lake body identified as 87-year-old man from Machesney Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was able to identify the body that was found in Windsor Lake on June 14th.

The investigation revealed his identity as Gerald Lamb, and 87-year-old from Machesney Park. According to his obituary, Mr. Lamb was a U.S. Army veteran.

The autopsy found that his cause of death was from drowning.

