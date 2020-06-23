Windsor Lake body identified as 87-year-old man from Machesney Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was able to identify the body that was found in Windsor Lake on June 14th.

The investigation revealed his identity as Gerald Lamb, and 87-year-old from Machesney Park. According to his obituary, Mr. Lamb was a U.S. Army veteran.

The autopsy found that his cause of death was from drowning.

