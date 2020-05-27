Winnebago Co. announces 2 additional COVID-19 deaths as the county case count nears 2,000

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, Winnebago County Health Department officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the county. The county also announced 32 additional confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the county total to 1,993.

35 of the 54 total COVID-19 deaths in the county occurred in residents who were living in congregate settings.

A total of 21,425 tests have been distributed across the county, 15,406 of which have come back negative. There are still currently 4,026 tests with pending results.

Officials say 600 people in the county have recovered from the virus.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

