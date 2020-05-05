Winnebago Co. Chairman Haney warns against counties reopening by themselves

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — During Monday’s press conference, Winnebago COunty board Chariman Frank Haney made his message clear that he was opposed to counties and cities taking the decision to re-open into their own hands. Haney argues against “going it alone.”
Haney said 50,000 people live in Winnebago County work elsewhere, saying that the county is inter-dependent on Chicago, which is the largest hot-spot of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Seventeen thousand people travel from Cook County to Winnebago or vice versa, every day, for work, Haney said.
“The inter-connectedness of ourselves with folks outside of Winnebago County is the number one challenge to us having a go it alone strategy. In addition to that, the public health metrics don’t make sense for us to do that either,” Chairman Haney said.
The chairman favors a statewide approach that is phased-in. Stephenson County Board recently sent a letter to the governor urging him to allow local governments to decide on re-opening.
