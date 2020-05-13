Winnebago Co. reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases on Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The health departmetn also announced 4 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 39.

The county totals stand at 1,179 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 233 patients have recovered. Stepping Stones of Rockford was also identified as the newest area of concern.

The county currently has 210 available medical beds out of 485 and 42 empty ICU beds out of 119.

